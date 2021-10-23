Baby must be with Anupama: Minister Veena George

Thiruvananthapuram: The case on Anupama's missing baby is complicated and unusual, said Kerala's Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Veena George here on Saturday.

The minister has claimed that the state government has taken steps to ensure justice for Anupama.

The Principal Secretary has been instructed to launch a departmental enquiry.

According to the minister, a Vanchiyoor Court where the baby's adoption proceedings are being dealt with has been informed of the ongoing investigation's status.

Veena George said that the state wishes the child to be with Anupama and hopes that the adoptive parents will not complicate the matter by seeking legal measures. A court verdict in this matter is awaited.

The minister said that it plans to prepare a timeline of events from the day the Council for Child Welfare received the baby and submit it before the court. A preliminary report is expected soon, the minister noted.

Veena George said that only after the report is prepared can the state government take action if required.