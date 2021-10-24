COVID-19: 8k test positive on Sunday, active cases drop under 80k

Thiruvananthapuram: Active cases of COVID-19 in Kerala has dropped under 80,000 after 8,538 fresh cases and 11,366 recoveries were reported on Sunday. There are 77,363 persons under treatment for COVID-19 in Kerala.

The official COVID-related toll in the state reached 28,592 after the state added previously undocumented 292 fatalities and 71 recent deaths to the list.

Of the fresh cases, 8,212 contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection remains unknown in 252 others and 32 others came from outside. Besides, 42 healthcare workers were also infected on the day.

There are 2,69,881 persons under observation in the state, of whom 2,61,252 are in home/institutional quarantine centres and 8,629 are admitted to hospitals.

On Sunday, 545 COVID hospitalisations were reported. The health department has said that 10% of the total cases are hospitalised.

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam, 1,481

Thiruvananthapuram, 1,210

Thrissur, 852

Kottayam, 777

Kozhikode, 679

Idukki, 633

Kollam, 554

Malappuram, 430

Kannur, 419

Palakkad, 352

Pathanamthitta, 348

Alappuzha, 333

Wayanad, 311

Kasaragod, 159

District-wise recoveries

Kollam, 2,262

Thiruvananthapuram, 1,424

Idukki, 1,376

Thrissur, 1,085

Kottayam, 801

Kozhikode, 756

Ernakulam, 676

Palakkad, 545

Pathanamthitta, 527

Malappuram, 503

Kannur, 503

Alappuzha, 395

Wayanad, 357

Kasaragod, 156