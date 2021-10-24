COVID-19: 8k test positive on Sunday, active cases drop under 80k

Thiruvananthapuram: Active cases of COVID-19 in Kerala has dropped under 80,000 after 8,538 fresh cases and 11,366 recoveries were reported on Sunday. There are 77,363 persons under treatment for COVID-19 in Kerala.
The official COVID-related toll in the state reached 28,592 after the state added previously undocumented 292 fatalities and 71 recent deaths to the list.
Of the fresh cases, 8,212 contracted the virus through contact while the source of infection remains unknown in 252 others and 32 others came from outside. Besides, 42 healthcare workers were also infected on the day.
There are 2,69,881 persons under observation in the state, of whom 2,61,252 are in home/institutional quarantine centres and 8,629 are admitted to hospitals.
On Sunday, 545 COVID hospitalisations were reported. The health department has said that 10% of the total cases are hospitalised.
District-wise positive cases
Ernakulam, 1,481
Thiruvananthapuram, 1,210
Thrissur, 852
Kottayam, 777
Kozhikode, 679
Idukki, 633
Kollam, 554
Malappuram, 430
Kannur, 419
Palakkad, 352
Pathanamthitta, 348
Alappuzha, 333
Wayanad, 311
Kasaragod, 159
District-wise recoveries
Kollam, 2,262
Thiruvananthapuram, 1,424
Idukki, 1,376
Thrissur, 1,085
Kottayam, 801
Kozhikode, 756
Ernakulam, 676
Palakkad, 545
Pathanamthitta, 527
Malappuram, 503
Kannur, 503
Alappuzha, 395
Wayanad, 357
Kasaragod, 156