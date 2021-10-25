COVID-19: 6,664 cases in Kerala on Monday, active cases drop below 75K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 6,664 COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 49,21,995‬.

In the last 24 hours, 61,202 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.88 per cent.

The official COVID-related death toll in the state reached 28,873 after the state added previously undocumented 228 fatalities and 53 recent deaths to the list.

As many as 9010 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 48,17,785.

The active cases came down to 74,735, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

Of the positive cases, 59 were health workers, while 20 had come from outside the state and 6,356 infected through contact. The source of infection of 229 among them is unknown.

Monday's figures of new cases were lesser, compared to the previous days, since, generally on Sundays, the number of samples sent for testing is also less.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam 1168

Thiruvananthapuram 909

Kollam 923

Thrissur 560

Kozhikode 559

Idukki 449

Kannur 402

Malappuram 396

Pathanamthitta 392

Kottayam 340

Palakkad 306

Alappuzha 217

Wayanad 194

Kasaragod 149

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,65,995 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,57,429 are under home or institutional quarantine and 8,752 are in hospitals.

624 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

There are are 211 wards in 158 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Vaccination

The state government also said that 94.3 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by October 25 and 48.5 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.