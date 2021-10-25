Monson's makeup man arrested in POCSO case

Kochi: The police arrested Joshy, the personal makeup man of fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal on a charge of sexually abusing a girl at the massage parlour at the latter's house.

Joshy, who had been a makeup man of Monson for a long time, went into hiding after the conman was arrested by the Crime Branch last month.

Joshy was arrested after the police completed on Saturday the formal deposition of the girl. She told the police that Joshi had sexually abused her many times.

A case under the POCSO Act was registered against Joshy. His medical examination is over. He will be produced before the court today.

Meanwhile, the arrest of Monson in connection with this sexual harassment case will be recorded in two days by the police. Then, Monson will be sought in police custody for further questioning. The police are completing the formalities in this regard.

Suspected blue whale bones seized



In another development, the Forest Department seized bones suspected to be that of a blue whale from the house of Monson's friend. These bones are allegedly owned by Monson.



A flying squad of the Forest Department, after receiving the tip-off from the Crime Branch, carried out a search at the rented house of Monson's friend and seized the bones. The bones were sent for forensic examination.

The Forest Department found that these bones, which were earlier stocked at the house of Monson in Kaloor, were shifted to his friend's house by one of the accomplices just before his arrest.

According to Forest Officer K G Anwar, if it is found that bones are that of a blue whale, a case would be registered against Monson, his friend and accomplice.