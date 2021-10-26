Country bombs recovered from washroom of school in Kerala, narrow escape for cleaning staff

Iritty (Kannur): Two country bombs were recovered from the washroom of the Government Upper Primary Girls School at Aralam here.

The bombs were recovered by the staff during the cleaning carried out on the campus ahead of the school reopening on November 1.

The bombs were concealed in sawdust in a bucket. Later a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad arrived at the school and diffused the high-intensity bombs.

Narayanan, a cook of the school, found the bucket while cleaning the premises. He used a knife to pull out the bombs which appeared like de-husked coconut.

The school staff lifted the bucket with the bombs and placed it in an open area.

Explosive experts say that the cleaning staff had a narrow escape as the bombs could have triggered a huge explosion.

The bomb detection team carried the bombs to an open area near a quarry and diffused the explosives.

Pieces of crushed bottles and arsenic sulphide were found in the bombs. Footmarks were seen on the wall behind the washroom which indicated that someone had entered the area from that side to place the bombs.

The police have launched a probe into the incident. Cops carried out a detailed search inside the campus to allay the fears of school authorities and parents.