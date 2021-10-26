COVID-19: 7,163 cases in Kerala on Tuesday, death toll crosses 29K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 7,163 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 49,29,158.

The active cases touched 74,456, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 79,122 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 9.05 per cent.

As many as 6,960 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 48,24,745.

The official COVID-related death toll in the state reached 29,355 after the state added previously undocumented 392 fatalities and 90 recent deaths to the list.

Of the positive cases, 67 were health workers, while 29 had come from outside the state and 6,791 infected through contact. The source of infection of 276 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thrissur - 974

Thiruvananthapuram - 808

Kottayam - 762

Kozhikode - 722

Ernakulam - 709

Kollam - 707

Palakkad - 441

Kannur - 427

Pathanamthitta - 392

Malappuram - 336

Alappuzha - 318

Idukki - 274

Wayanad - 166

Kasaragod - 127

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,69,762 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,61,197 are under home or institutional quarantine and 8,565 are in hospitals.

614 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

There are are 211 wards in 158 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Vaccination

The state government also said that 94.4 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by October 25 and 49.1 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.