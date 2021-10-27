Another health worker attacked in Alappuzha while returning from duty

Alappuzha: Yet another attack on health workers returning from duty has been reported from Kerala.

The development comes within a week of the High Court of Kerala directing the state police to act steadfastly to protect COVID-19 warriors.

A native of Cherthala, Shanthi, has filed a police complaint regarding an attack from an unidentified person that has left her with multiple fractures.

The nurse, who is employed at the Alappuzha Medical College, was reportedly returning home to Kelamangalam, which is about 9km from Cherthala, on Sunday night when she was attacked.

"It was 8.30 in the night and I was on my scooter. When I reached near the Nedumbrakkad school (almost 2km from Cherthala) a vehicle rammed into mine and I lost control," Shanthi told Manorama News.

"I thought the person might be drunk but then he rammed his two-wheeler two more times and I fell. Then a car appeared and he accelerated and left," she added.

She had only joined the service earlier this month after returning from Saudi Arabia. Shanthi has reportedly sustained fractures on her face and leg. The police is yet to find the assailant.

Last month, another healthcare worker employed at the Alappuzha Medical College was attacked while returning from duty.

The woman had suffered injuries from the incident that took place on the Thottappally-Thrikkunnapuzha Road. Two bike-borne assailants were later arrested in the case.