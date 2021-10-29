Kerala records 7,722 new COVID - 19 cases; death toll at 31,1565

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 7,722 new COVID - 19 cases after testing 71,681 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 10.77 percent.
The official COVID - related death toll in the state reached 31,1565 after the state added previously undocumented 385 fatalities and 86 recent deaths to the list
After 6,648 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 78,722, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. Among them, only 8.5% are hospitalized.
The state has reported 49,54,063 COVID - 19 cases so far. Of them, 48,43,576 recuperated.
Of the new cases, 7,348 had contracted the virus through contact while 43 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 286 is yet to be traced.
There are 45 health workers among the new cases.
There are are 115 wards in 77 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.
Here's the break - up of today's positive cases:
Thiruvananthapuram - 1087
Ernakulam - 1047
Thrissur - 847
Kollam - 805
Kozhikode - 646
Kottayam - 597
Idukki - 431
Pathanamthitta - 421
Malappuram - 371
Alappuzha - 364
Kannur - 336
Palakkad - 335
Wayanad - 257
Kasaragod - 178
Recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 632
Kollam - 402
Pathanamthitta - 272
Alappuzha - 288
Kottayam - 212
Idukki - 362
Ernakulam - 1733
Thrissur - 440
Palakkad - 257
Malappuram - 487
Kozhikode - 744
Wayanad - 195
Kannur - 461
Kasaragod - 163
Quarantine
A total of 2,69,451 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,61,842 are under home or institutional quarantine while 7,609 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 514 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.