Mobile phone of Kondotty teen arrested for rape bid to be scrutinised

Kondotty: The police will scrutinise the mobile phone of the 15-year-old boy, who tried to rape a young woman at Kottukkara in Malappuram district. The cops are trying to ascertain if the misuse of mobile phone had prompted the accused, a class 10 student, to attack the 21-year-old woman.

Details in this regard will be collected. The accused is currently lodged at the juvenile home at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode.

The woman was attacked on the afternoon of October 25. When the woman resisted, the accused hit her with a stone and caused injuries. The woman managed to get away, and ran into a nearby house to save herself from the assault.

The woman in her statement said that the accused was a fair and fat person with a clean-shaven face. She also said that she would be able identify him.

Subsequently, the police took the accused, who is also from the same place, into custody. The accused had confessed to the crime and a case was filed for attempted murder and rape, according to the police.

The woman has been discharged from the hospital after treatment. The district police chief had said the other day that the accused was a judo champion.