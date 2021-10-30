7,427 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, active cases at 78,624

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 7,427 new COVID - 19 cases on Saturday after testing 70,709 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 10.50 percent.

The official COVID-related death toll reached 31,514 after the state added previously undocumented 296 fatalities and 62 recent deaths to the list.

After 7,166 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 78,624, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. Among them, only 8.2% are hospitalized.

The state has reported 49,61,490 COVID - 19 cases so far. Of them, 48,50,742 recuperated.

Of the new cases, 7,069 had contracted the virus through contact while 55 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 250 is yet to be traced.

There are 53 health workers among the new cases.

There are are 115 wards in 77 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Here's the break - up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,001

Kozhikode - 997

Ernakulam - 862

Thrissur - 829

Kollam - 627

Kottayam - 562

Pathanamthitta - 430

Malappuram - 394

Palakkad - 382

​​Kannur - 349

Wayanad - 310

Alappuzha - 285

Idukki - 280

Kasaragod - 119

Recoveries:

Ernakulam - 1,323

Kollam - 1,311

Thiruvananthapuram - 747

Kozhikode - 570

Malappuram - 503

Palakkad - 480

Kannur - 457

Idukki - 436

Pathanamthitta - 407

Alappuzha - 374

Wayanad - 190

Kasaragod - 186

Thrissur - 121

Kottayam - 61

Quarantine

A total of 2,75,185 people are under observation. Of them, 2,67,835 are under home or institutional quarantine while 7,350 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 597 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.