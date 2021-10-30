7,427 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, active cases at 78,624

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 7,427 new COVID - 19 cases on Saturday after testing 70,709 samples, taking its Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 10.50 percent.
The official COVID-related death toll reached 31,514 after the state added previously undocumented 296 fatalities and 62 recent deaths to the list.
After 7,166 more recover from the infection, the number active patients in the state reached 78,624, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. Among them, only 8.2% are hospitalized.
The state has reported 49,61,490 COVID - 19 cases so far. Of them, 48,50,742 recuperated.
Of the new cases, 7,069 had contracted the virus through contact while 55 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 250 is yet to be traced.
There are 53 health workers among the new cases.
There are are 115 wards in 77 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.
Here's the break - up of today's positive cases:
Thiruvananthapuram - 1,001
Kozhikode - 997
Ernakulam - 862
Thrissur - 829
Kollam - 627
Kottayam - 562
Pathanamthitta - 430
Malappuram - 394
Palakkad - 382
Kannur - 349
Wayanad - 310
Alappuzha - 285
Idukki - 280
Kasaragod - 119
Recoveries:
Ernakulam - 1,323
Kollam - 1,311
Thiruvananthapuram - 747
Kozhikode - 570
Malappuram - 503
Palakkad - 480
Kannur - 457
Idukki - 436
Pathanamthitta - 407
Alappuzha - 374
Wayanad - 190
Kasaragod - 186
Thrissur - 121
Kottayam - 61
Quarantine
A total of 2,75,185 people are under observation. Of them, 2,67,835 are under home or institutional quarantine while 7,350 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 597 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.