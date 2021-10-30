'No support from CPM,' says Thwaha Fasal; out of Viyyur jail on bail

Thrissur: Thwaha Fasal, a student who was arrested in November 2019 under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for alleged Maoist links, was released from the Central Jail at Viyyur here on Friday. A day earlier he was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

After his release from jail, Thwaha told media persons that the Supreme Court intervention was a major setback for the Kerala government. “I didn't get any support worth the name from the CPM,” he said.

"My friends who are CPM members used to call me regularly from his native place. They even used to provide help at home. Otherwise, no help was extended at the party level," he added.

Thwaha’s mother and advocate reached the Viyyur Central jail at 5pm on Friday with the bail order issued by the Supreme Court. As per the bail terms Rs 1 lakh bond was paid and one stood as surety for the accused.

Thwaha came out of jail at 6pm after the completion of all formalities related to the release.

Other conditions of the bail are: he should not contact the witnesses in the case, refrain from criminal activities and present before the police station and sign the register at regular intervals as laid down in the law.

Later Thwaha left for Kozhikode along with his mother.

A court of the National Investigation Agency had granted bail to Alan Shuhaib, the first accused in the case earlier.

Thwaha and Alan, who are students of Journalism and Law respectively and members of the CPM branch committee, were arrested on November 2, 2019 from the Pantheerankavu locality of Kozhikode.

The police had arrested the duo alleging Maoist links. The stringent sections of UAPA were invoked against them.