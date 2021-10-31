7,167 new COVID cases in Kerala after 65K tests on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 7,187 new COVID cases and 6,439 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 79,185.

The growth rate of new COVID cases has reduced by 9 per cent when compared to the previous week.

So far, 48,57,181 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 6,879 contracted the virus through contact while 25 came from outside the state and 42 are healthcare workers.

A total of 65,158 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur districts reported the most cases - 1046, 878 and 753 respectively.

A total of 14 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 31,681.

There are currently 2,72,248 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 2,64,972 are under home or institutional quarantine while 7,276 are in hospitals.

Vaccinations in Kerala



Kerala has vaccinated 94.7 per cent (2,53,05,973 people) of its population with the first dose of the COVID vaccine and 51.1 per cent (1,36,55,382) with the second dose.



The State has the highest number of vaccinations per million in India (10,91,371).

Of today's cases, 6,010 were eligible for vaccination. Of them, only 1,494 took one dose of vaccine and only 2,674 with two doses. 1,842 did not receive the vaccine.

The State has urged all to get vaccinated as it drastically reduces the seriousness of the illness and the need for hospitalization.

Between October 24-30, an average of 76,939 cases was treated. Only 2 per cent of those cases required oxygen beds and only 1.5 per cent needed intensive care.

During this period, there were approximately 5,330 fewer new cases than the previous week.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 1,046

Thiruvananthapuram - 878

Thrissur - 753

Kozhikode - 742

Kollam - 592

Idukki - 550

Kottayam - 506

Pathanamthitta - 447

Palakkad - 339

Malappuram - 334

Kannur - 304

Alappuzha - 270

Wayanad - 269

Kasaragod - 137

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 754

Kollam - 848

Pathanamthitta - 406

Alappuzha - 455

Kottayam - 155

Idukki - 195

Ernakulam - 918

Thrissur - 38

Palakkad - 423

Malappuram - 560

Kozhikode - 760

Wayanad - 329

Kannur - 451

Kasaragod - 147