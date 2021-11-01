COVID-19: 5,297 cases in Kerala on Monday, TPR drops to 10.27%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 5,297 COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 49,73,954.

In the last 24 hours, 51,577 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.27 per cent.

The active cases touched 76,786, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. Only 8 per cent of these cases have been admitted to hospital or field hospitals.

With 78 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 32,049.

As many as 7,325 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 48,64,506.

Of the positive cases, 21 were health workers, while 16 had come from outside the state and 4,967 infected through contact. The source of infection of 293 among them is unknown.

Monday's figures of new cases were lesser, compared to the previous days, since, generally on Sundays, the number of samples sent for testing is also less.

Meanwhile, thousands of students on Monday stepped into schools for the first time, after a hiatus of more than one-and-a-half years, in unusual circumstances induced due to COVID-19 health protocols.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,67,802 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,62,274 are under home or institutional quarantine and 5,528 are in hospitals.

213 people were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

There are are 115 wards in 77 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10 per cent. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 867

Thiruvananthapuram - 750

Kozhikode - 637

Thrissur - 537

Kannur - 417

Pathanamthitta - 350

Kollam - 304

Malappuram - 302

Palakkad - 264

Idukki - 255

Kottayam - 228

Wayanad - 184

Alappuzha - 132

Kasaragod- 70

Vaccination

The state government also said that 94.8 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by November 1 and 51.4 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.