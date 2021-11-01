In Kerala, COVID-19 found less likely among people given one dose of vaccine than two

Thiruvananthapuram: The prevalence of COVID-19 disease is less among those who have taken a single dose of vaccine compared to those who have taken two rounds of vaccines.

Such an observation finds a place in the report prepared by the Kerala Health Department about the vaccination drive undertaken by the State Government from September 29 to October 26. This finding has gone against the claims made by the State Government hitherto on the vaccination drive.

The report prepared by Health Principal Secretary Rajan Khobragade was presented at the high-level review meeting attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan the other day.

The total COVID-19 patients from September 29 to October 5 is 86,008. Of this, 34,761 persons took vaccines. The number of those who took two rounds of vaccines is 23,579 while the number of those who took a single round of vaccine is 13,834.

Among the fresh COVID-19 cases during October 6 to 12, those who took two doses of vaccines were 20,943, while the number of persons who took one dose was 11,243. The figures from October 13 to 19 are 19,090 and 9,268 respectively. The figures from October 13 to 19 are 20,391 and 9,491 respectively.

Experts stunned

According to experts, the contents of the report do not match with the COVID-19 figures available worldwide. Either it could be lapse on those who have prepared the report or it could be an instance of the dwindling resistance power reported among those health workers and senior citizens who had taken two doses of vaccines during the first stage.

In Kerala, most of the people took their first dose during the July-September period. The experts are of the view that they still hold resistance power. Those who had taken two doses of vaccines in the early stage did not get affected by the pandemic during its super-spread time. But some of them tested positive later, leading to an increase in the number of cases.

If the reduction of resistance power is the causative factor, Kerala should now put pressure on the Central Government to supply booster vaccine doses, experts say.

The Principal Secretary (Health) offered no comment though his reaction was sought on the findings.