Adoption row: Anticipatory bail granted to 5 accused, including Anupama's mother

Thiruvananthapuram: A court here on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to the accused in a case pertaining to a baby being given up for adoption without the knowledge of the mother Anupama S Chandran.

The anticipatory bail was granted by the Thiruvananthapuram First Additional Sessions Court to five of the accused, including Anupama’s mother.

In the event of an arrest, the accused may be let off with a bail amount of Rs 1 lakh each, the court ruled.

The hearing in the anticipatory bail pleas of the accused in the case was over earlier.

The district government pleader A A Hakim had contended that the accused should not be given anticipatory bail and that they need to be questioned further.

The prosecution informed the court that the mother, Anupama, has been trying hard to get her baby back.

"Pregnant Anupama was made to stay at a relative's house. After she gave birth, she was made to sign the consent letter through unfair means. A detailed probe is needed into the consent letter and the adoption procedures. Though the police probe is under way, the accused have not been questioned in detail,” the prosecution said in court.

The defendant's counsel argued that a verdict in the plea should not be pronounced based on media reports.

The Peroorkada police had registered a case based on the complaint filed by Anupama. Anupama's parents Jayachandran and Smitha James, sister Anju and Anju's husband Arun are the accused in the case.

Former councillor Anil Kumar and Ramesh, who are friends of Anupama's father, have also been named as accused.