COVID-19: 6,444 cases in Kerala on Tuesday, TPR drops below 10%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 6,444 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 49,80,398.

In the last 24 hours, 64,999 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 9.91 per cent.

The active cases touched 74,618, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. Only 8 per cent of these cases have been admitted to hospital or field hospitals.

With 45 deaths being reported on Monday, the state's death toll has risen to 32,236.

As many as 8,424 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 48,72,930.

Of the positive cases, 31 were health workers, while 48 had come from outside the state and 5,913 infected through contact. The source of infection of 452 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram-990

Ernakulam- 916

Thrissur-780

Kottayam- 673

Kozhikode-648

Kollam-606

Palakkad- 345

Idukki- 332

Malappuram-290

Kannur- 255

Alappuzha- 228

Pathanamthitta-213

Wayanad- 92

Kasaragod- 76

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,62,454 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,55,881 are under home or institutional quarantine and 4,886 are in hospitals.

230 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

There are are 115 wards in 77 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10 per cent. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Vaccination

The state government also said that 94.8 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by November 2 and 52 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 830

Kollam- 793

Pathanamthitta-924

Alappuzha- 393

Kottayam -990

Idukki-234

Ernakulam-1730

Thrissur-107

Palakkad- 429

Malappuram- 510

Kozhikode-813

Wayanad-272

Kannur-264

Kasaragod- 135