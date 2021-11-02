Deadlock over KSRTC pay revision continues; ministerial-level talks tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The ministerial-level talks on the salary revision of the KSRTC employees will be held here on Wednesday.

The conciliatory tasks at the Transport Minister's level have been convened after a decision on the salary revision could not be arrived at a meeting between the KSRTC CMD and employees' union representatives.

The main dispute is over the new salary scale. According to the unions, they will go on with their strike plan on November 5 if there is no favourable decision arrived at the talks held by the minister.

As per the 2011 salary scale which is drawn by the KSRTC employees now, the basic pay starts at Rs 8,730 and goes up to the maximum level of Rs 42,480. (The master scale is fixed after considering the service period up to 58 years).

The salary scale submitted by all the three unions for the present revision equals that of the scale of the government employees. This scale starts at Rs 23,700 and goes up to Rs 166,800.

The government employees in the State are getting salaries as per the 11th Pay Commission while the employees of the KSRTC are currently drawing salaries as per the 9th Pay Commission.

The KSRTC management has mooted a scale of Rs 20,000-Rs 90,000. This is not acceptable to the trade unions. According to the unions, as per this scale, they would get a maximum hike of Rs 1000-Rs 1500. They are not ready to settle for such a meagre hike.

It is pointed out that as per the scale mooted by the management, there will be an additional burden of Rs 9 crore for the KSRTC. The scale put forward by the unions would cost the KSRTC an additional amount of Rs 21-23 crore more. This is not acceptable to the management.

But the unions point out that earlier the KSRTC employees used to get one increment more than what the government employees used to get.

Another demand is that the salary revision would be implemented with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019, the date from which the State Government employees were given a new salary hike as per the 11th Pay Commission.

Other major bones of contention are over promotion and dying-in-harness schemes. The management's stand is that only kin of those who died in accidents would be considered for the dying-in-harness scheme. The management also wants to restrict the scheme for drivers.

The unions are advocating promotion for 640 staff while the management is ready to grant promotion to only 20 per cent of the staff.

Besides six months' maternity leave, a one-year-long leave without salary and allowance will be given for women staff. They will be provided with a monthly child care allowance of Rs.5,000 during this period.

According to the management, only drivers will have a special allowance. For the completion of 20 duties, a special allowance of Rs 50 will be given for each duty. On the next day after 20 days of duty, Rs 100 will be given as a special allowance.

The maximum amount of gratuity for the employees will be raised from the present Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Another suggestion of the management is to utilise the services of 1,000 conductors at petrol pumps inside the KSRTC depots and for other marketing jobs.