SIT submits chargesheet in Manasa murder case

Kothamangalam: A special investigation team constituted to probe the murder of dental college student P V Manasa, 24, and the suicide of her friend and alleged murderer Rakhil, 32, has submitted the chargesheet to the Magistrate Court here.

While Rakhil has been named as the first accused, his friend Kandambeth Adithyan, 31, of Mundayad in Kannur, Bihar natives Sonukumar Modi, 22, and Manishkumar Varma have been arraigned as accused two to four.

The chargesheet, running into about 200 pages, was prepared based on scientific evidence. It has also named 81 people as witnesses. A list of three advocates has also been prepared to select a special public prosecutor.

It was alleged that Rakhil barged into the Manasa's paying guest accommodation near her college and shot her dead before killing himself on July 30. Manasa had earlier complained of Rakhil stalking her.

The chargesheet said Adithyan had helped Rakhil procure the firearm used in the crime from Bihar. Modi had allegedly sold him the weapon through the middleman Varma.

Manasa was a final year BDS student of Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Science at Nellikuzhi in Kothamangalam and was a month short of completing her house surgency.