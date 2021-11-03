COVID-19: Kerala reports 7,312 fresh cases; TPR at 10.49%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 7,312 COVID-19 cases and 8,484 recoveries from the infection on Wednesday

In the last 24 hours, 69,680 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.49 per cent.

The active cases touched 73,083, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. Only 7.7 per cent of these cases have been admitted to hospital or field hospitals.

With 51 deaths being reported on Wednesday, the state's death toll has risen to 32,598.

Vaccination status

So far 94.9% (2,53,57,547) of the eligible population in Kerala have received the first dose of anti-COVID vaccination while 52.3% (1,39,74,944) have got their second dose as well.

Of the fresh cases on the day, at least 1,857 had not been vaccinated. While 6,201 of those eligible for vaccination from the 7,312 infected, 1,440 had received their first dose and 2,904 had got their second dose.

District-wise positive cases

Thiruvananthapuram-1099

Ernakulam- 1025

Kozhikode -723

Thrissur- 649

Kottayam-616

Pathanamtitta-534

Kollam 501

Kannur-422

Malappuram -342

Wayanad 331

Alappuzha 315

Idukki 313

Palakkad 284

Kasaragod 158

District-wise recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram- 898

Kollam- 632

Pathanamthitta-508

Alappuzha- 314

Kottayam -1021

Idukki-469

Ernakulam-1157

Thrissur- 1472

Palakkad- 331

Malappuram- 410

Kozhikode-452

Wayanad-316

Kannur-369

Kasaragod- 135