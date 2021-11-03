COVID-19: Kerala reports 7,312 fresh cases; TPR at 10.49%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 7,312 COVID-19 cases and 8,484 recoveries from the infection on Wednesday
In the last 24 hours, 69,680 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.49 per cent.
The active cases touched 73,083, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. Only 7.7 per cent of these cases have been admitted to hospital or field hospitals.
With 51 deaths being reported on Wednesday, the state's death toll has risen to 32,598.
Vaccination status
So far 94.9% (2,53,57,547) of the eligible population in Kerala have received the first dose of anti-COVID vaccination while 52.3% (1,39,74,944) have got their second dose as well.
Of the fresh cases on the day, at least 1,857 had not been vaccinated. While 6,201 of those eligible for vaccination from the 7,312 infected, 1,440 had received their first dose and 2,904 had got their second dose.
District-wise positive cases
Thiruvananthapuram-1099
Ernakulam- 1025
Kozhikode -723
Thrissur- 649
Kottayam-616
Pathanamtitta-534
Kollam 501
Kannur-422
Malappuram -342
Wayanad 331
Alappuzha 315
Idukki 313
Palakkad 284
Kasaragod 158
District-wise recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram- 898
Kollam- 632
Pathanamthitta-508
Alappuzha- 314
Kottayam -1021
Idukki-469
Ernakulam-1157
Thrissur- 1472
Palakkad- 331
Malappuram- 410
Kozhikode-452
Wayanad-316
Kannur-369
Kasaragod- 135