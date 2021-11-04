COVID-19: 7,545 cases in Kerala on Thursday, tally nears 50L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 7,545 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 49,95,255.

As many as 5936 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 48,87,350.

The active cases touched 74,552, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. Of these only 7.2 per cent are admitted to hospital.

In the last 24 hours, 71,841 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.50 per cent.

With 55 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 32,734.

Of the positive cases, 107 were health workers, while 30 had come from outside the state and 7048 infected through contact. The source of infection of 360 among them is unknown.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,56,811 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,51,744 are under home or institutional quarantine and 5067 are in hospitals.

473 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

There are are 115 wards in 77 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10 per cent. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam 1163

Thiruvananthapuram 944

Thrissur 875

Kozhikode 799

Kollam 674

Kottayam 616

Idukki 461

Kannur 411

Malappuram 370

Wayanad 298

Palakkad 292

Pathanamthitta 289

Alappuzha 241

Kasaragod 112

Vaccination

The state government also said that 95 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by November 5 and 52.5 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.