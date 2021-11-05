COVID-19: 6,580 cases in Kerala on Friday, tally crosses 50L

Thiruvananthapuram:Kerala recorded 6,580 fresh COVID-19 cases and 314 related deaths which raised the total cases reported from the state to 50,01,835‬ lakh and the fatalities to 33,048 on Friday.

As many as 7,085 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 48,94,435.

The active cases touched 73,733, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 62,219 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.57 per cent.

Of the 314 deaths, 46 were reported over the last few days, 157 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 111 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions,

Of the positive cases, 39 were health workers, while 22 had come from outside the state and 6,167 infected through contact. The source of infection of 352 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 878

Ernakulam - 791

Thrissur - 743

Kollam - 698

Kozhikode - 663

Kottayam - 422

Pathanamthitta - 415

Idukki - 412

Kannur - 341

Alappuzha - 333

Wayanad - 285

Malappuram - 240

Palakkad - 234

Kasaragod- 125

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,47,485 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,40,859 are under home or institutional quarantine and 6,626 are in hospitals. 442 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

There are are 46 wards in 39 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10 per cent. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Vaccination

The state government also said that 95 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by November 5 and 53.2 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.