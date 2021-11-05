Malayalam
Heavy rains lash parts of Kottayam, Idukki; another landslide at Koottickal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 05, 2021 09:21 PM IST
Representational photo.
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: Heavy rains lashed the eastern parts of Kottayam district on Friday with another landslide reported at Koottickal, which had witnessed widespread damages to life and property mid-October.

The landslide at Mlakkara, Ilamkadu in the Koottickal panchayat left scores isolated on the day.

A second landslide reportedly hit the nearby area of Mukkulam in the Idukki district. However, no casualties have been reported yet.

According to reports, locals acted steadfastly seeing the water level rising in the river and alerted rescue personnel.

After a temporary bridge collapsed in floodwater, the emergency response team evacuated at least 16 persons from the region at night and have extended the search for two more families believed to be trapped on a hill.
(To be updated)

