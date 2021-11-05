DGP orders internal enquiry into illegal phone tapping by Kozhikode ACP

The Director General of Police (DGP) has ordered an internal enquiry into a phone tapping allegation raised against Kozhikode Medical College Assistant Commissioner K Sudersan.

The decision comes on the basis of a preliminary enquiry report submitted by the city police commissioner who allegedly found fault in the ACP.

A Malappuram-based home-maker has stepped forward with the complaint after her husband leaked some of her telephonic conversations on social media leading to the suspicion that her phone was being tapped.

According to Manorama News, the woman later realized that her husband was a friend of ACP Sudersan and that the senior policeman had helped him attain her telephonic records by illegal means.

It is also being alleged that the instruction to tap the phone of the woman was reportedly given by the ACP as part of an ongoing investigation into a separate case.