Kerala rains: Yellow alert in 10 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will witness heavy rainfall on Friday, the Indian Meteorologial Department (IMD) has informed.

A Yellow Alert has been issued in 10 districts including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

The IMD has also issued a Yellow Alert in 7 districts on Saturday, November 6.

Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) is likely in one or two places in Kerala from Novemeber 4 to 8, the Met department said in its website.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala during this period.