Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala rains: Yellow alert in 10 districts today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 05, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will witness heavy rainfall on Friday, the Indian Meteorologial Department (IMD) has informed.

A Yellow Alert has been issued in 10 districts including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

The IMD has also issued a Yellow Alert in 7 districts on Saturday, November 6.

RELATED ARTICLES

Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) is likely in one or two places in Kerala from Novemeber 4 to 8, the Met department said in its website.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala during this period.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.