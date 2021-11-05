Tamil Nadu ministers set to arrive at Mullaperiyar Dam today

Kumily: A ministerial delegation from Tamil Nadu will visit the Mullaperiyar Dam site today. Meanwhile, eight shutters of the dam currently remain open to drain off water.

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan, Finance Minister Palanivel Thyagarajan, Cooperation Minister I Periyasamy and Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy are part of the ministerial delegation.

The legislators and top officials from the Theni district would accompany them.

Eight shutters of the dam are now open to negate the high inflow of water to the dam after its catchment areas received good rain.

The water level in the dam has started receding after the opening of a few of its 13 shutters.

The visit of Tamil Nadu ministers assumes significance in light of the rise in the water level in the dam.