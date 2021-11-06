COVID-19: 6,546 cases in Kerala on Saturday, TPR drops below 10 per cent

Thiruvananthapuram:Kerala recorded 6,546 fresh COVID-19 cases and 467 related deaths which raised the total cases reported from the state to 50,08,381 and the fatalities to 33,515 on Saturday.

Of the 467 deaths, 50 were reported over the last few days, 186 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 231 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions.

In the last 24 hours, 66,486 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 9.84 per cent.

Of the positive cases, 41 were health workers, while 16 had come from outside the state and 6,041 infected through contact. The source of infection of 448 among them is unknown.

As many as 6,934 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 49,01,369.

The active cases came down to 72,876 , Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 1,037

Thiruvananthapuram - 888

Kollam - 774

Kozhikode - 754

Thrissur - 724

Kottayam - 508

Kannur - 394

Palakkad - 343

Pathanamthitta - 267

Wayanad - 220

Malappuram - 215

Idukki - 181

Alappuzha - 142

Kasaragod- 99

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,40,336 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,33,927 are under home or institutional quarantine and 6409 are in hospitals. 332 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.

There are are 46 wards in 39 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10 per cent. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Vaccination

The state government also said that 95.1 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by November 6 and 53.7 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.