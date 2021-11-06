Delay in RTPCR test results: Manpower shortage plunges govt hospitals in deep crisis

Kochi: The government hospitals have plunged into a crisis following the inordinate delay in getting the results of COVID RTPCR tests.

The district-level laboratories are facing acute manpower shortages ever since the functioning of the COVID Brigade was wound up.

This has led to a situation where the COVID RTPCR tests results are getting delayed by five to six days.

As a result, the functioning of many hospitals including Ernakulam general hospital has been badly affected.

COVID test results are required mandatorily for admission in hospitals and for surgeries.

Earlier the samples from the general hospital for RTPCR Test used to be sent to the Regional Public Health Laboratory (RPH). But with the number of RTPCR tests coming down, the samples are now being sent to CIAL’s private lab.

With the COVID tests reports getting delayed, doctors are forced to postpone even the scheduled surgeries. This has led to frequent arguments between the patients and the hospital staff.

Relatives of the patients often complain that there is a delay in handing over the bodies of the loved ones because of the long wait for obtaining COVID test results.

The functioning of the COVID brigade was stopped on November 29.

To make matters worse the National Health Mission (NHM) also dispensed with the services of staff who were appointed on a temporary basis.

According to doctors, this has led to a shortage of staff in laboratories and data entry operators which in turn caused long delays in obtaining RTPCR test reports.

NHM authorities say that with the government nod for appointing staff coming in, the crisis related to the shortage of employees in government laboratories is expected to be resolved from Saturday.

At present, the CIAL centre has facilities for testing the samples of at least 2,000 person's daily.

The authorities said that temporary staff has been deployed by the Regional Public Health Laboratory for testing the samples of the dead.