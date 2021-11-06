KSRTC services disrupted for second day, commuters left stranded

Thiruvananthapuram: The services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have been disrupted for the second day as the employees' unions are on a strike demanding revision of wages.

Long-distance travellers who rely on the public transporter are the worst hit as the two-day strike continued on Saturday morning.

Passengers in southern districts were particularly hit.

The strike has been called for 48 hours by the trade unions after they disregarded Transport Minister Antony Raju's request to call it off.

The Transport Democratic Federation (TDF), affiliated with the Indian National Trade Union Congress, is participating in the stir on both days — Friday and Saturday.

The Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) organised the protest only on the first day - November 5.

The INTUC is a pro-Congress trade union, BMS is the labour arm of the RSS and CITU is the CPM's trade union wing.

Earlier, union representatives had conducted several rounds of discussions with the KSRTC management and state government officials demanding a hike in wages.

The management and the government had reportedly promised the unions that an agreement on increasing salaries would be signed after the last round of talks on September 20.

However, the negotiations continued till September 24.

The KSRTC Managing Director had not taken part in the discussions and, instead, three executive directors represented the management.

The KSRTC wages have not been revised for the past nine years.

On Friday, Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju lashed out at the KSRTC workers' decision to hold another strike.

He said the strike was not justified as people, now back to their offices after long months of lockdown, are left stranded on the roads for hours making their lives even more difficult.

He also hinted that the Kerala government is considering declaring KSRTC as an essential service that would make bus strikes impossible.

Private buses will also suspend services

Private buses in the state will cease services indefinitely from November 9.

The development comes in wake of a strike called by the Bus Owners Coordination Committee demanding a hike in fares in view of rising fuel prices.

The Committee is demanding that the minimum charge be increased to Rs 12, the minimum fare for students be hiked to Rs 6, and Rs 1 be charged for every additional kilometre.

They have issued a notice to Transport Minister Antony Raju in this regard.

There is also demand to see buses exempted from vehicle tax until at least the end of the year.