Youth Congress leader Sherif arrested for vandalising Joju George's car

Ernakulam: One more person has been arrested over a case pertaining to the vandalisation of actor Joju George's car earlier this week.

Youth Congress leader Sherif was arrested on Friday night.



The police have already arrested P G Joseph, a Congress activist belonging to Thykoodam, on charges of smashing the windowpane of the actor’s vehicle.

Police relied on video footage obtained from the scene of protest to identify the culprits.

Meanwhile, the compromise talks between Ernakulam District Congress Committee and the actor failed.

The police have registered a case against 15 persons, including former Mayor of Kochi Tony Chammany, for assaulting Joju and damaging his vehicle during an agitation aginst increasing fuel prices.

As per the complaint filed with the police the accused had blocked the actor’s vehicle, opened its door by force and threatened Joju by grabbing his shirt. They also smashed one of the windowpanes of the car.

Meanwhile, the Motor Vehicles Department has registered a case against Joju George for replacing his high-security number plate with a fancy one.