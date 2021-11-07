COVID-19: Kerala reports 7,124 fresh cases, TPR at 10.90%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 7,124 fresh COVID-19 cases and 7,488 recoveries from the infection on Sunday.
The COVID toll has reached 33,716 after 21 recent deaths in addition to 180 previously undocumented fatalities were added to the list.
Of the fresh cases, 6,713 contracted the virus through contacts while the source of infection remains unknown in 359 and 23 others came from outside. Besides, 29 healthcare workers were also infected on the day.
The state reported 7,488 recoveries on Sunday, following which there are 72,310 active cases in Kerala.
Test Positivity Rate on the day stood at 10.90% after 65,306 samples were tested in 24 hours.
There are 2,35,910 persons under observation in Kerala, of whom 2,29,289 are at houses or institutional quarantine centres while 6,621 are admitted to hospitals. There were 327 hospitalisations on the day. According to the state health department, only 7.2% of the total cases are in hospitals.
Vaccination status
Of the eligible population, 53.9% (1,44,03,325) have been fully vaccinated, said Health Minister Veena George in a press release. Meanwhile, 95.1% of the eligible population (2,54,09,606) has received their first doses.
Of the fresh positive cases, while 5,903 were of the eligible age for vaccination, at least 1,871 had not been inoculated.
District-wise positive cases
Ernakulam, 1,061
Thiruvananthapuram, 1,052
Thrissur, 726
Kozhikode, 722
Kollam, 622
Kottayam, 517
Kannur, 388
Idukki, 384
Wayanad, 322
Pathanamthitta, 318
Malappuram, 314
Alappuzha, 303
Palakkad, 278
Kasaragod, 117
District-wise recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram, 1,989
Ernakulam, 1,039
Kollam, 738
Kottayam, 644
Palakkad, 444
Pathanamthitta, 427
Kozhikode, 416
Malappuram, 407
Idukki, 403
Kannur, 333
Alappuzha, 236
Wayanad, 212
Kasaragod, 126
Thrissur, 74