COVID-19: Kerala reports 7,124 fresh cases, TPR at 10.90%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 7,124 fresh COVID-19 cases and 7,488 recoveries from the infection on Sunday.

The COVID toll has reached 33,716 after 21 recent deaths in addition to 180 previously undocumented fatalities were added to the list.

Of the fresh cases, 6,713 contracted the virus through contacts while the source of infection remains unknown in 359 and 23 others came from outside. Besides, 29 healthcare workers were also infected on the day.

The state reported 7,488 recoveries on Sunday, following which there are 72,310 active cases in Kerala.

Test Positivity Rate on the day stood at 10.90% after 65,306 samples were tested in 24 hours.

There are 2,35,910 persons under observation in Kerala, of whom 2,29,289 are at houses or institutional quarantine centres while 6,621 are admitted to hospitals. There were 327 hospitalisations on the day. According to the state health department, only 7.2% of the total cases are in hospitals.

Vaccination status

Of the eligible population, 53.9% (1,44,03,325) have been fully vaccinated, said Health Minister Veena George in a press release. Meanwhile, 95.1% of the eligible population (2,54,09,606) has received their first doses.

Of the fresh positive cases, while 5,903 were of the eligible age for vaccination, at least 1,871 had not been inoculated.

District-wise positive cases

Ernakulam, 1,061

Thiruvananthapuram, 1,052

Thrissur, 726

Kozhikode, 722

Kollam, 622

Kottayam, 517

Kannur, 388

Idukki, 384

Wayanad, 322

Pathanamthitta, 318

Malappuram, 314

Alappuzha, 303

Palakkad, 278

Kasaragod, 117

District-wise recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram, 1,989

Ernakulam, 1,039

Kollam, 738

Kottayam, 644

Palakkad, 444

Pathanamthitta, 427

Kozhikode, 416

Malappuram, 407

Idukki, 403

Kannur, 333

Alappuzha, 236

Wayanad, 212

Kasaragod, 126

Thrissur, 74

