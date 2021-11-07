Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Maoist leader Murukeshan arrested in Kannur, handed over to NIA

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 07, 2021 08:22 PM IST
Five security personnel killed, 20 hurt in gun battle with Maoists in Chhattisgarh
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: Maoist leader Murukeshan, wanted in a case related to weapons training at Edakkara in Kerala in 2017, was arrested on Sunday and handed over to the National Investigation Agency, police said.

He was apprehended during a raid, based on a tip-off, they said.

"He is an accused in the 2017 Edakkara case registered by the NIA. He was known by various aliases, including Gautham and Murukeshan. The NIA will conduct further interrogation and investigation," Kannur city police commissioner R Illango told the media.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police said he was also a messenger for various Maoists groups.

Two others were also taken into custody along with him, but they do not have any Maoist connection, police said.

(to be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.