'Ambalappuzha chapter' closed for CPM, Sudhakaran visits party office, to get active again

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM is hoping that the public censure of former minister G Sudhakaran will not exacerbate further into controversies with the senior leader attending the party's district committee office on Sunday. Vouching his full support to the party state leadership, Sudhakaran said he would assist the district leadership based on instructions by the CPM and on a personal level.

The party had asked Sudhakaran not to distance himself from the CPM over the disciplinary action. Accordingly, the former minister attended the office as told by the party.

Sudhakaran, who reached the district committee office on Sunday morning, continued there till noon. Prominent leaders, including district secretary R Nasar, were absent when Sudhakaran reached the district committee office in the morning.

Sudhakaran was censured for being inactive during the Assembly election in April.

Deviating from the normal practice of party local committees holding discussion with those who had faced disciplinary action, the CPM state leadership had held direct talks with Sudhakaran.

Additionally, Sudhakaran did not have to return alone after the party action. After leaving AKG Centre on Saturday, he met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at the respective residences. Both leaders asked Sudhakaran to forget the 'Ambalappuzha chapter" and get active in the party conferences. They also assured him of his prominent place in Alappuzha district.

A party commission that probed allegations against Sudhakaran had found substance in the complaints raised by H Salam, the current Ambalappuzha legislator.

The commission had considered only the complaints of Salam, and panel members, Elamaram Kareem and K J Thomas filed a strong chargesheet against Sudhakaran.

Sudhakaran's response

Though Sudhakaran did not admit to the charges levelled against him, other leaders, including chief minister, recommended the secretariat meeting to initiate action that would help him in adopting corrective measures. They opposed stringent action against Sudhakaran.

All members, except Sudhakaran, accepted the public censure.

Sudhakaran said he was hurt by the party decision to publicly censure him.

"Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan instructed me to reach the district committee office today itself. I used to visit the office even without being instructed," Sudhakaran said.

He added that he would be active in the party affairs. "The state committee was of the view that only public censure was necessary. I will work from the Alappuzha district committee office," he said.