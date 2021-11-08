5,404 new COVID cases in Kerala after 52K tests on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 5,404 new COVID cases and 6,136 recoveries on Monday.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 71,316.
So far, 49,14,993 have been cured of the disease.
Of the new cases, 5,062 contracted the virus through contact while 19 came from outside the state and 23 are healthcare workers.
A total of 52,862 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 777, 662 and 648 respectively.
A total of 80 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Monday.
With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 33,978.
There are currently 2,30,903 people under observation across the state.
Of them, 2,25,018 are under home or institutional quarantine while 5,885 are in hospitals.
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:
Thiruvananthapuram - 777
Kollam - 662
Kozhikode - 648
Ernakulam - 577
Thrissur - 569
Kannur - 387
Kottayam - 300
Pathanamthitta - 296
Idukki - 254
Malappuram - 234
Wayanad - 210
Alappuzha - 198
Palakkad - 193
Kasaragod - 99
Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram - 905
Kollam - 526
Pathanamthitta - 389
Alappuzha - 124
Kottayam - 454
Idukki - 323
Ernakulam - 971
Thrissur - 25
Palakkad - 389
Malappuram - 357
Kozhikode - 973
Wayanad - 283
Kannur - 347
Kasaragod - 70