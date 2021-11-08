5,404 new COVID cases in Kerala after 52K tests on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 5,404 new COVID cases and 6,136 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 71,316.

So far, 49,14,993 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 5,062 contracted the virus through contact while 19 came from outside the state and 23 are healthcare workers.

A total of 52,862 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 777, 662 and 648 respectively.

A total of 80 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Monday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 33,978.

There are currently 2,30,903 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 2,25,018 are under home or institutional quarantine while 5,885 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 777

Kollam - 662

Kozhikode - 648

Ernakulam - 577

Thrissur - 569

Kannur - 387

Kottayam - 300

Pathanamthitta - 296

Idukki - 254

Malappuram - 234

Wayanad - 210

Alappuzha - 198

Palakkad - 193

Kasaragod - 99

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 905

Kollam - 526

Pathanamthitta - 389

Alappuzha - 124

Kottayam - 454

Idukki - 323

Ernakulam - 971

Thrissur - 25

Palakkad - 389

Malappuram - 357

Kozhikode - 973

Wayanad - 283

Kannur - 347

Kasaragod - 70