Driver responsible for models' death in Kochi accident, police registers arrest

Kochi: Thrissur native Abdul Rahman, who was behind the steering wheel of a car that rammed into a tree killing three including two models on November 1, was arrested by the police on Monday.

The two who were killed on the day included 2019 Miss Kerala winner Ansi Kabeer (25) and runner-up Anjana Shajan (24). They died on the spot.

A third passenger KA Mohammad Aashiqan (25) succumbed to injuries on Sunday. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

Rahman, who underwent treatment at the same hospital, has been charged with Section 304A - death by negligence.

Police has come to the conclusion that he was driving under the influence of alcohol when the fatal accident happened.

The accident occurred at around 1 am in front of Holiday Inn on the Ernakulam Bypass.

The car met with the accident when it swerved to avoid hitting a motorcycle and flipped over, the police had informed.