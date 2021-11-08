Newly-wed killed as bus collides with autorickshaw on MC Road

Kottayam: An autorickshaw driver was killed as a bus coming from the opposite direction collided with his vehicle on a stretch of the MC Road at Sankranthi on the northern outskirts of Kottayam town.

Ranjith Sebastian,28, son of late Sebastian Thomas of Kuruppanthara, died in the accident that occurred on Neelimangalam Bridge early on Sunday.

The accident happened as Ranjith veered the autorickshaw to the right to avoid a gap in the slab joint on the bridge and a few protruding iron rods. The concrete in some of the slabs laid on the bridge had come off creating gaps. The iron bars from the damaged concrete are also jutting out dangerously posing a big threat to the motorists.

Ranjith had his wedding just one-and-a-half months ago.

The parents and relatives of his wife were scheduled to visit Ranjith's house on Sunday morning. The accident took place at 6 am.

The autorickshaw which was going towards the Ettumanoor side collided with the bus which was coming from the Vaikom KSRTC depot to Kottayam.

Ranjit had been plying his three-wheeler from the autorickshaw stand at Muttuchira. He used to carry meat from a Muttuchira meat shop early morning daily and deliver in hotels in Kottayam and Changanassery. The fatal mishap took place while he was returning after delivering the meat in hotels.

The front portion of the autorickshaw was completely damaged. Even though the local people and bus passengers tried to bring Ranjith out of the mangled autorickshaw, they could not succeed. Later fire and rescue service personnel and police came and took him to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. However, his life could not be saved.

The Gandhi Nagar police said that the exact reason behind the accident can be gauged only after examining the road and vehicle by technical experts.

Ranjith leaves behind his wife Sona, who is a native of Kanjirachira in Alappuzha, mother Lucy and siblings Ranjith Shibin, Ranji Sebastian and Anju.

The funeral is scheduled at Holy Ghost Forane Church, Muttuchira, at 3 pm on Monday.