Child Rights Commission registers case after toxin found in peanuts supplied to school children

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Child Rights Commission has registered a case in connection with the discovery of poison in peanut candy distributed to school children via Supplyco.

A sample tested at an analytic lab in Thiruvananthapuram revealed that the candy contained more than the permissible levels of the toxin Aflatoxin B1.

The peanut candies were distributed to at least 30 lakh students by the SupplyCo as per the directives of the General Education Department.

Apart from not being safe for consumption, the batch number and other necessary information were not recorded on the packet - a violation of food safety laws.

The kits containing these candies were distributed to students from pre-primary to class 8 during the months of August and September.

One packet of these candies costs Rs 15.70. The food kit costs Rs 497 for students in pre-primary and primary sections and Rs 782 for upper primary sections.

The Commission has instructed the Director of General Education and the Supplyco to investigate the matter. A report is to be submitted within 30 days.

Commission chairman KV Manojkumar registered the suo moto case based on an article published by Malayala Manorama.

However, Supplyco has maintained that efforts were taken to ensure that all products distributed by them were of quality.

Only vendors who had papers that certified quality were selected. In addition, random tests were done from the lot provided to ascertain that the items were proper, Supplyco said.

It said the news which promoted the Commission to register the case was baseless and added that it was creating needless panic.

Supplyco is a Kerala government-owned company that acts as an execution arm of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies.

It is the popular brand name of Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, the company.