Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Bus fares in Kerala likely to be raised this month itself

Our Correspondent
Published: November 09, 2021 10:31 AM IST Updated: November 09, 2021 10:45 AM IST
PTI06_16_2021_000213B
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has reportedly taken a positive view of the demands raised by the private bus operators. Accordingly, the fares are likely to be raised without much delay as a much-needed relief to the sector reeling under poor patronage and increasing cost of diesel prices.

The minimum fare on private buses are likely to be raised to Rs 10 from the current Rs 8, sources say. It is not known the extent to which the new ticket prices for various fare stages could be revised.

The government and the organisation of bus operators have reportedly reached an understanding on the fare hike. In response, the indefinite strike called by private bus operators from Tuesday, Nov 9, have been withdrawn. Across the state private buses are conducting the scheduled services on Tuesday.

RELATED ARTICLES

Transport Minister Antony Raju and Private Bus Owners Coordination Committee had held talks on Monday.

The minister said the demands raised by the bus owners will be taken into consideration and efforts will be made to find a resolution in 10 days (by Nov 18).

There will be further discussions in the coming days, the minister said.

The Committee's primary demand is to hike the fares in view of the rising fuel prices. It has demanded the minimum charge be increased to Rs 12, the fare for students be hiked to Rs 6, and Rs 1 be charged for every additional kilometre.

Exempt vehicle tax until at least the end of the year is another demand.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.