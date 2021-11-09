COVID-19: Kerala reports 6,409 fresh cases, 6,319 recoveries on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Tuesday reported 6,409 COVID-19 cases and 6,319 recoveries from the infection.

Of the fresh cases, 23 persons came from outside the state while the source of infection in 366 remain unknown. At least 5,988 persons contracted the virus through contact.

The state tested 68,692 samples on the day and there are 71,020 active cases.

While 2,27,732 persons are under observation in the state, 2,21,995 are in home/institutional quarantine centres and 5,737 are in hospitals. On Tuesday, 412 persons were hospitalised.

COVID toll updated

The state health department informed that 337 previously undocumented COVID fatalities have been added to the official list. These deaths were confirmed as COVID-related following the intervention of the Supreme Court. With the addition of 47 recent deaths, the toll from coronavirus in Kerala has increased to 34,362.

Vaccination status

Of the eligible population, 55.29 percent (1,47,66,571 persons) are fully vaccinated while 95.26 percent (2,54,44,066) have received their first dose so far, the health department said in a press release.

District-wise positive cases

Thiruvananthapuram-972

Kollam-789

Ernakulam-767

Thrissur-734

Kozhikode-684

Kottayam-521

Kannur-481

Pathanamthitta-334

Palakkad-285

Idukki-242

Alappuzha-225

Malappuram-155

Wayanad-116

Kasaragod -102

District-wise recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram- 908

Kollam- 609

Pathanamthitta- 385

Alappuzha- 281

Kottayam - 651

Idukki-284

Ernakulam-1022

Thrissur- 98

Palakkad- 358

Malappuram- 365

Kozhikode-695

Wayanad-252

Kannur-304

Kasaragod-107