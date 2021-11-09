COVID-19: Kerala reports 6,409 fresh cases, 6,319 recoveries on Tuesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Tuesday reported 6,409 COVID-19 cases and 6,319 recoveries from the infection.
Of the fresh cases, 23 persons came from outside the state while the source of infection in 366 remain unknown. At least 5,988 persons contracted the virus through contact.
The state tested 68,692 samples on the day and there are 71,020 active cases.
While 2,27,732 persons are under observation in the state, 2,21,995 are in home/institutional quarantine centres and 5,737 are in hospitals. On Tuesday, 412 persons were hospitalised.
COVID toll updated
The state health department informed that 337 previously undocumented COVID fatalities have been added to the official list. These deaths were confirmed as COVID-related following the intervention of the Supreme Court. With the addition of 47 recent deaths, the toll from coronavirus in Kerala has increased to 34,362.
Vaccination status
Of the eligible population, 55.29 percent (1,47,66,571 persons) are fully vaccinated while 95.26 percent (2,54,44,066) have received their first dose so far, the health department said in a press release.
District-wise positive cases
Thiruvananthapuram-972
Kollam-789
Ernakulam-767
Thrissur-734
Kozhikode-684
Kottayam-521
Kannur-481
Pathanamthitta-334
Palakkad-285
Idukki-242
Alappuzha-225
Malappuram-155
Wayanad-116
Kasaragod -102
District-wise recoveries
Thiruvananthapuram- 908
Kollam- 609
Pathanamthitta- 385
Alappuzha- 281
Kottayam - 651
Idukki-284
Ernakulam-1022
Thrissur- 98
Palakkad- 358
Malappuram- 365
Kozhikode-695
Wayanad-252
Kannur-304
Kasaragod-107