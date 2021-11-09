Filmmaking is an art, don't obstruct it: KPCC chief warns Youth Congress activists

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has told the Youth Congress to refrain from obstructing film shooting in the state.

The decision taken at the behest of KPCC president K Sudhakaran has dealt a blow to the youth brigade that had been on the offensive since actor Joju George confronted party workers during a protest against the fuel price hike in Kochi recently.

Sudhakaran said that filmmaking was an art and it must not be obstructed.

According to Manorama News, the senior Congress leader was critical of the party's youth wing marching to film sets.

He, however, backed the Youth Congress in their fight against Joju George and the fuel price.

Two days ago, Youth Congress activists had marched to the film set of Prithvi Raj-starrer Kaduva at Kanjirappally alleging that the shooting had obstructed traffic.

The incident was seen as a retaliation to the Joju George confrontation after which the Malayalam film industry was at loggerheads with the Congress party.

Two accused surrender

Meanwhile, two more Congress activists accused of the attack on actor Joju George and his vehicle during their fuel price hike protest at Vyttilla in Kochi, surrendered on the day.

Youth Congress state secretary PY Shajahan and district leader Arun Varghese arrived at the Maradu Police Station on the day. With this, eight Congress members have been arrested in connection with the case.

Protest continues

The Congress continued their protest against Joju George by marching to the Shenoys Theatre in Kochi holding a wreath in the name of the actor.

Former Kochi Mayor Tony Chammany, who was arrested in the case on Monday, was shifted to the sub-jail at Kakkanad.