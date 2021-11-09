Kerala likely to receive more rain; Yellow alert in 10 districts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 09, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Representational image: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive heavy rain in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department informed.

The national weather agency has sounded an yellow alert in 10 of the 14 districts in Kerala on Tuesday.

These nine districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

RELATED ARTICLES

The yellow alert is likely to remain in seven districts on Wednesday - Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

With waves likely to rise as high as 3.3 metres, the agency has sounded an alert along the coastal region. It has also warned of floods in low-lying areas across the state.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout