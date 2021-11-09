Kerala likely to receive more rain; Yellow alert in 10 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive heavy rain in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department informed.

The national weather agency has sounded an yellow alert in 10 of the 14 districts in Kerala on Tuesday.

These nine districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

The yellow alert is likely to remain in seven districts on Wednesday - Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

With waves likely to rise as high as 3.3 metres, the agency has sounded an alert along the coastal region. It has also warned of floods in low-lying areas across the state.