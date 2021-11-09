Will speak to media after dealing with legal formalities of case: Swapna Suresh

Kochi: Swapna Suresh, the accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling who is out on bail, said on Tuesday that she will not shy away from the prying questions of the media.

She was responding to the media during her visit to Kochi to meet her lawyer.

"I am currently looking at the legalities of the case. That is my priority now. I will speak to the media once I am emotionally equipped to deal with the press," Swapna said.

The gold smuggling accused added that she will be addressing the media with her mother in Thiruvananthapuram.

Swapna was accompanied by her husband and son during her visit to the lawyer.

She had met with the lawyer and discussed the details of the case late on Monday as well.

Swapna Suresh was released on bail from the women's jail at Attakulangara in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday for the first time after her arrest 14 months ago.

The bail pleas of Swapna and seven other accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were approved by the Kerala High Court on Tuesday.

The court said that prima facie it did not find that they committed any terrorist act as alleged against them.

The bail was granted for an amount of Rs25 lakh and surety of two persons. Swapna will have to present herself to the jail authorities every Sunday between 10am and 11am till any further order is pronounced in the case.

A multi-agency probe was initiated after the Customs seized 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore from diplomatic baggage at the air cargo centre of the Trivandrum International Airport late in late June 2020.

The NIA, which took over the probe on the directive of the Union Home Ministry, had stated that the proceeds of smuggling could be used to fund terror activities.

Key accused P S Sarith, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair were subsequently arrested.

Swapna and Sarith who were former employees of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly used their past connections to smuggle gold using the diplomatic channel.

While Sarith was arrested by the Customs, Swapna and Sandeep Nair were nabbed from Bengaluru by the NIA in September 2020.