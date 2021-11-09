Two Maoist leaders arrested by ATS in Wayanad

Kalpetta: Two Maoist leaders, including the head of the People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA), the militant wing of CPI(Maoist) in Kerala, have been arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

CPI (Maoist) Central Committee Member and Western Ghats Special Zone Committee Secretary Krishnamoorty and Kabanidalam Cadre Savitri were captured by the ATS here on Monday morning.

According to sources, the arrest took place on the Karnataka-Wayanad border.

After the killing of eight Maoists including Kuppu Devaraj, Secretary of Western Ghats Special Zone Committee, Krishnamoorty was in charge of the Western zone including Kerala.