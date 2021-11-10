COVID-19: 7,540 cases in Kerala on Wednesday, active cases drop below 71K

Thiruvananthapuram:Kerala recorded 7,540 fresh COVID-19 cases and 259 related deaths which raised the total cases reported from the state to 50,34,858 and the fatalities to 34,621 on Wednesday.

The active cases came down to 70,459, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. It is for the first time after nearly seven months that the active cases in the state dropped below 71,000.

Of the 259 deaths, 48 were reported over the last few days and 211 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions.

In the last 24 hours, 76,380 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 9.87 per cent.

Of the positive cases, 47 were health workers, while 30 had come from outside the state and 7,077 infected through contact. The source of infection of 386 among them is unknown.

As many as 7841 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 49,22,834.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam- 1,151

Thiruvananthapuram- 1,083

Kottayam- 812

Kozhikode- 806

Thrissur- 802

Wayanad- 444

Idukki- 408

Kollam- 401

Pathanamthitta- 348

Kannur- 335

Alappuzha- 326

Palakkad- 287

Malappuram- 173

Kasaragod - 164

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,21,733 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,16,046 are under home or institutional quarantine and 5687 are in hospitals. 400 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

There are are 46 wards in 39 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10 per cent. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Vaccination

The state government also said that 95.2 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by November 10 and 55.5 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.