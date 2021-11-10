Kochi: More than 10 days since their confrontation during a fuel price strike in Kochi, the Congress party has been unwilling to back off from its protest against actor Joju George.

On Wednesday, scores of Mahila Congress activists marched to the Maradu Police Station here demanding a case be filed against the actor for allegedly misbehaving with women protestors.

Congress leader Bindhu Krishna who led the march said that it was deplorable that the police was yet to book the actor on the charges levelled by their activists.

"If a person steps out without a face mask, the police slap a fine immediately, but no action has been taken against Joju George who blatantly violated the law and used abusive language in the public," Bindu Krishna said.

Congress activists granted bail

Meanwhile, five of the seven Congress workers who were arrested for attacking Joju and vandalising his car during the protest were granted bail on the day.

Former Kochi Mayor Tony Chammany, city councillor Manu Jacob, Joseph Maliyekal, Jerges Jacob and Joseph were those granted bail after paying Rs 37,500 as security at the court.

The five persons were provided bail on personal bond with two sureties of Rs 50,000. Two other Congress leaders PY Shajahan and Arun Varghese, who had surrendered on Tuesday, were remanded to police custody.