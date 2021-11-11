COVID-19: 7,224 cases in Kerala on Thursday, toll crosses 35K

Thiruvananthapuram:Kerala recorded 7,224 fresh COVID-19 cases and 419 related deaths which raised the total cases reported from the state to 50,42,082 and the fatalities to 35,040 on Thursday.

The active cases came down to 69,625 , Health Minister Veena George said in a press release. It is for the first time after nearly seven months that the active cases in the state dropped below 70,000.

Of the 419 deaths, 47 were reported over the last few days and 372 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions.

In the last 24 hours, 73,015 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 9.89 per cent.

Of the positive cases, 39 were health workers, while 33 had come from outside the state and 6,679 infected through contact. The source of infection of 473 among them is unknown.

As many as 7,638 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 49,36,791.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,095

Ernakulam - 922

Thrissur - 724

Kozhikode - 708

Kollam - 694

Kottayam - 560

Kannur - 471

Pathanamthitta - 448

Palakkad - 335

Idukki - 306

Wayanad - 254

Alappuzha - 250

Malappuram - 333

Kasaragod - 124

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,18,914 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,13,340 are under home or institutional quarantine and 5,574 are in hospitals. 345 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

There are are 46 wards in 39 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10 per cent. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Vaccination

The state government also said that 95.3 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by November 11 and 56.1 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.